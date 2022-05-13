Fayette Co. Travel & Tourism Bureau participates in Ohio Tourism Day

Summer is just around the corner, and everyone is ready to travel.

To help spur tourism to the area, Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau partnered with Ohio. Find It Here, and joined nearly 100 other attractions from across the state for the 2022 Ohio Tourism Day, held on May 11 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus. About 1,000 people, looking to make summer plans, attended the event.

Every year, Ohio Tourism Day celebrates Ohio’s tourism industry and provides the opportunity for consumers to plan their Ohio vacations while visiting with tourism destinations and attractions throughout the state. Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau set up a display and talked to potential visitors eager to learn more about all the exciting things to do in the area.

“Our time at Ohio Tourism Day could be an economic boost for our region,” said Stephanie Dunham, executive director at Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau. “I talked with dozens of potential first-time visitors as well as individuals and families about all that Fayette County has to offer!”

For more information about Fayette County, check out the bureau’s website at www.visitfayco.com. The mission of the Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau is to function as an informational organization to promote the historical significance, points of interest, and activities for travel, tourism and the hospitality industry in Fayette County.

About Ohio. Find It Here. Operating within Ohio’s Department of Development, Ohio. Find It Here. works to position Ohio as a destination of choice to enrich lives through authentic travel experiences. The Ohio. Find It Here. brand supports Ohio’s multibillion-dollar tourism industry. In 2021, the tourism industry generated $47 billion in visitor spending and welcomed 221 million visitors into and within the state. The industry also supported 411,000 Ohio jobs. For more information, visit Ohio.org.

Nearly 100 Ohio tourism destinations want travelers to plan their Ohio vacation