Local car show set to benefit veteran

Washington Court House has been chosen as one of two cities to be part of an “across Ohio car show” to raise money for an Ohio veteran who needs a double lung transplant.

The show is planned for Saturday, June 11 starting at 10 a.m. with judging beginning at noon and trophy presentation planned for 2 p.m. It will be held at SVG GM, located at 1132 State Route 41 South in Washington Court House. SVG is also sponsoring the trophies.

The show can include cars, trucks and bikes. Those interested in being in the show can sign up the day of the event for a $10 registration fee.

Attendance of the car show is free, although donation containers will be set up the day of the event.

According to Max Sprague, event organizer and admin of the Ohio Car Shows and Cruise Ins group on Facebook, all proceeds from the show will go to veteran Julie Posey. Sprague explained he grew up in Ohio and currently lives in Hillsboro.

Also planned for the event is the presence of at least one food truck, music, and a 50/50 raffle. If any local bands are interested in playing during the event, they can contact Sprague through his Facebook group or by email at [email protected]

According to Julie Posey’s fundraising campaign on www.helphopelive.org/, “Julie Posey is a Cincinnati native who was diagnosed with Myositis in the Fall of 2016. She began to feel fatigue in her arms and experienced shortness of breath. In a matter of months, her doctors informed her that Myositis, an autoimmune disorder, had reached her lungs and began to cause severe tissue damage. Julie’s quality of life quickly changed, as she went from breathing on her own to being fully dependent on oxygen therapy in less than a year. Through research and discussions with her physicians, she soon learned that the only way to get back to spoiling her grandkids, attending family functions, and continuing her career was to pursue a lung transplant.”

One of Posey’s relatives will be present at the event to meet others and to accept donations.

Corporations and veterans groups interested in making donations can contact Sprague ahead of time so presentations can be set up at the same time as the trophy presentations. Contact Sprague through his Facebook group or by email at [email protected]

Additional donations can be made through www.helphopelive.org/ in the name of Julie Posey, according to Sprague.

The Ohio Car Shows and Cruise Ins Facebook group is a place to promote car shows, cruise ins. swap meets and bike runs all over the great state of Ohio and bordering states for car, truck and bike lovers of all types to have a one stop place to see where the events are located.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Julie Posey https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_posey.jpg Julie Posey

Julie Posey needs double lung transplant, according to organizers