Historical Society hosts prom attendees

Board members of the Fayette County Historical Society held their monthly meeting recently at The Morris Sharp House — the same house where local students recently chose to take their prom pictures.

It was our pleasure to host the Washington High School students.

Many upcoming events were discussed during the meeting as well as future capital improvements for the museum. One of the topics of conversation was how pleased everyone is with the increase of foot traffic at the museum.

The enthusiasm from the community has been greatly appreciated, and we hope that it continues. It is our hope that more people will take advantage of the geo-caching sites in Fayette County and, more specifically, the historic trail created under the direction of Chamber of Commerce President Kristy Bowers.

The museum is currently open weekends, Saturday and Sunday, from 1-4 p.m. Private weekday tours can be scheduled by calling 740-335-2953.

If interested in volunteering to give tours of the museum, call 740-335-2953 and leave a voicemail or message the historical society on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Fayettecountymuseum/.

Local students recently stopped by the Morris Sharp House for pre-prom photos. Pictured are: (top-to-bottom) Mason Mustain, Isaiah Wightman, Jordan McCane, David Ogden and Joshalynn Worth. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_prom-2022.jpg Local students recently stopped by the Morris Sharp House for pre-prom photos. Pictured are: (top-to-bottom) Mason Mustain, Isaiah Wightman, Jordan McCane, David Ogden and Joshalynn Worth. Courtesy photo