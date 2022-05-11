Wanted felon captured by police

Washington C.H. Police Department officers recently captured a wanted felon who allegedly had a large amount of drugs on his person.

Paul D. Myers II, 42, at large, is being held in the Fayette County Jail on two felony counts of trafficking in drugs and two felony counts of possession of drugs, as well as charges of obstructing, resisting arrest, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He is being held on a $93,500 bond.

The felony warrants for Myers’s arrest stemmed from a search warrant executed May 2 by the Washington Police Department at his room at the Blue Stone Inn, according to reports. Although Myers was not at the motel room, police reportedly found drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Then on May 6, officers received information that Myers was seen at 810 Maple St. When officers went to the residence and knocked on the front door, Myers allegedly opened the back door to the porch and attempted to flee on foot. He reportedly ignored commands by police to stop, ran back inside the residence, and an officer chased him inside.

“Shortly after we got inside I ordered him to stop, which he did,” the police report states. “Once officers got Mr. Myers to the back porch, he broke free from officers and began to run southbound off the porch through the yard.”

Two officers deployed tasers simultaneously, which stopped Myers, who fell to the ground and was secured in handcuffs without any further issues, according to reports.

Myers was allegedly found to be in possession of a large baggie of methamphetamine, another clear baggie of powder substance suspected to be fentanyl, a white folded bindle containing suspected methamphetamine, and a red folded bindle containing suspected fentanyl. Officers also found cash in the amount of $788.

Reach Record-Herald Editor Ryan Carter at 740-313-0352.

Myers II https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_MUGSHOTS_35449977.jpg Myers II

Large amount of drugs allegedly found on suspect