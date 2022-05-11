Fayette SWCD supervisor candidates sought

The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District (Fayette SWCD) will hold an election ending on Sept. 8 to elect two supervisors to its Board of Supervisors.

The term for each supervisor is three years, commencing Jan. 1, 2023. Any resident 18 years of age or older who resides within Fayette County can seek election to the Fayette SWCD Board of Supervisors.

There are two ways for persons interested in becoming a Fayette SWCD supervisor to get their name on the ballot. Candidates can be nominated by the Fayette SWCD nominating committee. This committee works throughout the year looking for people who are interested in the conservation and protection of natural resources within Fayette County.

To date, the committee has nominated incumbents Richard Davidson and Jared Persinger.

Interested individuals may also have their names placed on the ballot by petition. A Statement of Candidacy and a Candidate Nomination Petition Form may be obtained from the Fayette SWCD office at 1415 US 22 SW, Suite 500, Washington Court House, Ohio, 43160. The necessary forms and a summary of the duties of a supervisor are also available on the district’s website: https://fayette-co-oh.com/departments/soil_and_water_conservation_district/index.php.

Potential candidates must secure at least 10 valid signatures from residents and/or landowners in Fayette County who are at least 18 years of age. The completed petition must be received by the Fayette SWCD office before 4 p.m., July 6, 2022. The election will begin on August 10, 2022 and end at the district’s annual meeting on Sept. 8, 2022.

Questions about becoming a supervisor candidate or about the election may be forwarded to Fayette SWCD Director Chet Murphy at 740-313-3214 or [email protected]