Johnson selected as Ohio 4-H OTA Local Govt. Award winner

Congratulations to Madison Johnson on being selected as a 2022 Ohio 4-H OTA Local Government Award winner. Madison is a senior at Miami Trace and the daughter of Heath and Christy Johnson.

The 2022 Ohio 4-H Achievement Award winners will be recognized at the Ohio 4-H Achievement Awards Banquet to be held on Saturday, June 11.

The Ohio Township Association (OTA) 4-H Local Government Award was established in an effort to encourage and inspire more 4-H teens to become responsible citizens who are involved in local government. This award is designed to reinforce the importance of having youth become contributing citizens in their communities. Two local Government Award winners are selected annually to receive this award.

Madison Johnson was recently selected as an Ohio 4-H OTA Local Government Award winner. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_Madison-Johnson.jpg Madison Johnson was recently selected as an Ohio 4-H OTA Local Government Award winner. Courtesy photo