Rotary Club presents awards to seniors

The Washington Rotary Club recently recognized numerous graduating seniors as recipients of awards and scholarships.

The Rotary meeting was held at Champions Grill, according to Rotary officials. To open the meeting, Rotary Club President Beth McCane led in the Pledge of Allegiance.

In addition to guests, visiting Rotarians and the students being recognized, there were also parents, grandparents, teachers and administrators present.

Rotary member and Washington C.H. City Manager Joe Denen introduced the recipients of the annual awards and scholarships for seniors from both Washington Court House City Schools and Miami Trace Local Schools.

“The Rotary Club is pleased to have the opportunity to recognize exceptional senior students from Washington City Schools and Miami Trace Schools. Connecting with the kids is fun, and it’s important to demonstrate the pride of our community in these young people,” said Denen.

Recipients from Washington High School include:

Outstanding Scholars: Haley Brenner, Ryan Elrich, Caroline Frederick, Mary Gerber, Mac Miller, Kishan Patel and Tyler Tackage.

Service Above Self: Taylor Hixson

Outstanding Athlete: Aaralyne Estep

Scholarship Recipient: Abigail Joseph

Recipients from Miami Trace High School include:

Outstanding Scholars: Emily Moser, Hidy Kirkpatrick and Kandice Mathews

Service Above Self: Emily Taylor

Outstanding Athlete: Weston Melvin

Scholarship Recipient: Logan Johnson

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

Pictured are award recipients with program coordinator Joe Denen and Rotary Club President Beth McCane. Courtesy photo