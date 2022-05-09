Transfer station tire disposal costs increase

During a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting, the prices increased for tire disposal at the Fayette County Transfer Station, located at 1580 Robinson Road.

Commissioner Dan Dean explained Fayette County Sanitary Engineer Steve Luebbe makes recommendations for prices based off what prices Rumpke charges for the disposal — that way they break even.

The current disposal charges are:

– Passenger Tire: $5 each

– Semi Truck Tire: $15 each

– Small Tractor Tire: $25 each

– Large Tractor Tire: $45 each

Dean also explained there should be at least one more tire recycling event this year where regular tires can be disposed of at no charge.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, a contract with Fillmore Construction out of Leesburg, originally dated April 11, was amended to include three-inch asphalt beside the rear driveway at the Fayette County Adult Detention Facility. The amended estimated cost is $25,886.

Per the request of Faye Williamson, director of the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services (FCDJFS), a proposal was accepted and a contract approved between the FCDJFS and Workforce Services Unlimited Inc., to provide summer youth employment to eligible youth ages 14 to 18 from May 1 to Sept. 30. The maximum amount payable on the contract is $30,417 and will be funded by TANF funds.

An agreement with the State of Ohio, Development Services Agency was approved to authorize the execution of the Housing Revolving Loan Fund Administration Agreement. The agreement will be effective Jan. 1 of this year through Dec. 31 of 2026.

Brandstetter Carroll, Inc. was authorized to proceed with the preparation and filing of a grant application with the Ohio Department of Transportation, Office of Aviation, for FY2023 Ohio Airport Grant Program for a project that includes Runway Pavement Markings and AWOS replacement at the Fayette County Airport. Amount of state funds requested: $485,450 with the local portion being $25,550. The total estimated cost of the project is $511,000.

A resolution was recently signed that authorizes the filing of a grant application with the Ohio Department of Development for Brownfield Grant for Southern Ohio Holding Organization LLC property and declaring an emergency.

According to the resolution, this was done as “the State of Ohio has recently made available funds for cleanup of contaminated properties throughout the State and has allocated money to each county for such purposes through its brownfield remediation program.”

Southern Ohio Holding Organization LLC is an Ohio limited liability company and owns property at 649 Landmark Boulevard in Washington Court House.

The property, according to the resolution, “has conditions caused by prior owners of the property during its use as a manufacturing site for treated lumber products, which uses have resulted in the property being unsuitable for redevelopment without remediation of the contamination and environmental hazards which are present, all of which conditions make the property eligible for funding through the brownfield remediation program.”

One bid was received for the construction of the new Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office but was rejected due to the high cost. The bid was from Marquee Construction for $975,000. It was rejected as the bid was over 10% of the estimated cost of $775,000.

Two bids were received for the Lakewood Hills area water system project. One was from Little Creek Construction out of Greenup, Kentucky for $1,343,523.50.

The other bid was from Donald W. May Construction out of Leesburg for $1,272,186.50.

The Engineer’s estimate for the project was $1,278,971. Per the recommendation of Luebbe, the bid from Donald W. May Construction was accepted.

As previously reported, the county has been working on improvements to the Lakewood Hills area water system by creating a new public water system that would provide water to the businesses and residences along State Route 22 to Staunton Jasper Road, then down Staunton Jasper Road to the homes in the Lakewood Hills area.

This new system, once created, will be owned and operated by the county. As Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe explained in a prior article, Lakewood Hills is an unincorporated subdivision of about 65 homes located just off US Route 22, about three miles west of the corporation line of Washington Court House.

Essentially, the new system would purchase bulk water from the city and distribute that water to those who connect to the new system.

The project was started due to failing wells in the area and residents made a request for assistance with the water supply.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Commissioners' Office. The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

