May story times focus on farming

In partnership with Fayette County Farm Bureau, Carnegie Public Library in Washington Court House is offering “Story-time with a Farmer” during the month of May — the first speaker for this new program was State Senator Bob Peterson.

The first storytime was on Thursday, May 5 and was a huge success. Future storytimes are planned for Thursday, May 12 ,19 and 26, featuring local farmers and agricultural leaders as guest readers during the “Hello, Friends” timeslot.

Coming up, agricultural leaders Kameron Rinehart and Makayla Eggleton will read “Tales of the Dairy Godmother” by Viola Butler, and the special activity will be making ice cream!

All library storytimes are open to preschool aged children and their siblings, and take place at 11 a.m. in the library’s meeting room.

And remember, every Tuesday at 11 a.m., Bonnie’s Books takes place at Jeffersonville United Methodist Church.

Parents and caregivers, teens and adults: Summer Reading Program is just around the corner. When school lets out, sign your child up for reading challenges, programs, and more!

Join us to plant the library garden. Families and their children of all ages are invited to join us at the library on Saturday, May 14 at 10 a.m. Dress appropriately for weather and dirt digging. Also on Saturday, May 14 at 11 a.m., children ages 6-12 are invited to learn crochet with Flora! Supplies will be provided, and no registration is necessary.

On Friday, May 27 at 11 a.m., adults are invited to a special plant program with Stacey Wilt of Patchwork Gardens: “Thinking Outside the Box with Annuals and Perennials.”

This spring, the library is hosting a series of parenting workshops through Nationwide Children’s Hospital. These are supportive, small-group programs aimed to help connect parents and caregivers raising young children.

Groups are open to parents and caregivers of children, ages 12 and under living in Fayette County. May workshops are “Developing Good Bedtime Routines,” which takes place on Saturday, May 14, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m., and “Hassle Free Outings,” which takes place on Saturday, May 21, 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Attendance is free, but please contact Ashlee Watson at 614-558-8260 or [email protected] to sign up.

Check out the library’s 24/7 lockers! When you use the lockers, you can pick-up library materials any time of day. When placing a hold through the SEO libraries App, or through the online library catalog, you may now select “WASHINGTON COURTHOUSE 24/7 PICKUP LOCKERS” as your pick-up location.

Library staff will notify you via email when the items are available, and in which locker number your items are located. Check out library social media for more details, or ask a librarian today.

In coordination with the Village of Jeffersonville, plans are in the works to install Carnegie Public Library Pick-up Lockers and book return in Jeffersonville. All lockers are paid in part by Federal Coronavirus Relief Funds, and provide contactless service to patrons any time of day.

24/7 pick-up lockers, library book return, and our online resources are available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Information about all of our resources can be found on the Library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

The Ohio Farm Bureau and Carnegie Public Library is celebrating “Read with a Farmer” storytime for the month of May. Each week a farmer will read a book and talk to kids about farming in our community. State Senator and local farmer, Bob Peterson and his wife Lisa built the bookcase tractor to store farming books donated by the Farm Bureau. Pictured (left-to-right): Carnegie Public Library Children’s Specialist Noel Lesniak, Senator Bob Peterson, Head of Children’s Services Anne Quinn, Farm Bureau Organizational Director Ashley Rose, and Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_IMG_5680.jpg The Ohio Farm Bureau and Carnegie Public Library is celebrating “Read with a Farmer” storytime for the month of May. Each week a farmer will read a book and talk to kids about farming in our community. State Senator and local farmer, Bob Peterson and his wife Lisa built the bookcase tractor to store farming books donated by the Farm Bureau. Pictured (left-to-right): Carnegie Public Library Children’s Specialist Noel Lesniak, Senator Bob Peterson, Head of Children’s Services Anne Quinn, Farm Bureau Organizational Director Ashley Rose, and Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols. Courtesy photos Carnegie Public Library Children’s Specialist, Noel Lesniak, introduced Senator Peterson to the storytime children. Senator Peterson read aloud a book about soybeans. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/05/web1_IMG_5689.jpg Carnegie Public Library Children’s Specialist, Noel Lesniak, introduced Senator Peterson to the storytime children. Senator Peterson read aloud a book about soybeans. Courtesy photos