Properties to be sold through sheriff’s auction

Four properties will be sold through an online Fayette County Sheriff’s auction on May 11, according to minutes from the most recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting.

The sale will take place at 10 a.m. with bids having opened seven days prior to the sale, according to Fayette County Assistant Prosecutor Dan Drake.

The sheriff’s office conducts sales of real estate that are subject to foreclosure, partition or delinquent tax.

The properties being auctioned include:

– 543 Albin Ave.: appraisal value, opening bid and deposit required are $20,517.42

– 414 Earl Ave.: appraisal value, opening bid and deposit required are $24,313.18

– 734 S. Fayette St.: appraisal value, opening bid and deposit required are $19,795.70

– 903 S. North Street.: appraisal value, opening bid and deposit required are $28,642.52

Also being auctioned that day, according to the auction web page, is 7014 Stafford Road, Greenfield for an appraisal value of 75,000, an opening bid of $50,000 and a deposit requirement of $5,000.

The county website, www.faycoso.com/166/Real-Estate-Sales, explains:

– People who want to bid on a property offered by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office must register with Realauction. Registration will include completion of the Purchaser Information Form.

– Minimum deposits (as set by law) for wire deposits must be received at Realauction by 5 p.m. two business days prior to the auction, and ACH Debit deposits must be received by 4 p.m. seven days prior to the auction. This means the deposited funds must be in the account of Realauction by wire transfer or ACH by that date.

– Probate cases will be sold on site at the courthouse until further notice and the legal ads will reflect the same.

Realauction conducts webinar training. To register for webinar training, contact Realauction Customer Service at 1-877-361-7325 or email [email protected]

For more information, go to www.fayette.sheriffsaleauction.ohio.gov/.

In other news from the recent Fayette County Land Bank meeting, the treasurer’s report was shared with a balance of $252,673. The first half of a mobile home settlement was received in the amount of $498.67. Community Action was paid $1,833.49 for January through March. The new balance was $251,339.01.

The deadline for Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Programs has been extended until May 16.

The prosecutor’s office will proceed with the foreclosure on Carlton Manor, 726 Rawlings St.

Discussion on the status of the following properties was tabled for a future meeting: 433 E. Court St., 738 E. Paint St., 1226 E. Paint St., 1228 E. Paint St., 520 Carolyn Road, 318 Florence St., 615 E. Paint St., 1221 E. Paint St., 419 Western Ave., 304 S. North St., 503 S. North St., 310 Cherry St., 1227 Willard St., 1226 E. Paint St., 710 Clinton Ave. and 803 N. North St.

The prosecutor’s office is also in the process of filing with the Board of Revisions for foreclosure for 11880 State Route 38 N.E. property, a date for the Board of Revisions hearing will be set for the near future.

The next meeting is scheduled for May 9 at 10:30 a.m., in the county administration building, second floor meeting room.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Commissioners’ Office. Stay with the Record-Herald weekly for more updates. The Fayette County Commissioners’ Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720. Condensed minutes from the meetings are available on the county website.

