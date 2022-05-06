New Veterans Service commissioner sworn in

There is a new commissioner of the Fayette County Veterans Service Commission — Davey Stuckey — who was recently sworn in.

The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission is comprised of veterans from Fayette County. The commission has three primary goals: to oversee the operation of the Veterans Service Center, to provide temporary financial assistance to indigent veterans, spouses, dependent children and surviving widows, and to obtain benefits earned by the veterans of this county and their family members and survivors.

Meet the new commissioner in his own words:

Davey Stuckey

I was born in Washington Court House. I was raised in New Holland, and I am a 1997 graduate of Miami Trace.

I immediately started working at YUSA as a painter.

I married my wife, Stacey, on Aug. 24, 2000. I then enlisted in the US Army on Aug. 29, 2000.

I enlisted as an Infantryman. I completed basic and advanced individual training at Fort Benning, GA. My first duty station was at Fort Campbell, KY with the 101st Airborne.

I deployed to Jordan in preparation for the initial invasion of the Iraq War from September 2002 until December 2002.

I came home for a short period then headed to Iraq for the initial invasion from February 2003 until February 2004. I came home from my second deployment then was stationed at Fort Benning, GA where I was an instructor.

I spent a total of five years and nine months in and ended my time in service. I didn’t want to completely give up the military, so I stayed in the Army reserves.

I moved back home to Ohio, and I worked as a correction Officer at the Corrections Reception Center in Orient. I was activated through the Reserves and was sent to Fort Lewis to be an instructor.

I was not out for very long and realized that I missed active duty. I re-enlisted into the Army on Sept. 7, 2007. I was stationed at Camp Casey, South Korea. I completed my year in Korea and then was stationed back to Fort Campbell, KY with the 101st Airborne once again.

I then deployed to Afghanistan from August 2010 until August 2011. After being back at Fort Campbell for just a year, I was then sent to become a Recruiter. I was moved to Portsmouth to fulfill the commitment as a Recruiter.

I was on Recruiting duty when I started having issues with my lungs. I found out that I have scarring on my lungs from being exposed to chemicals during my deployment to Iraq. The Army decided to medically retire me.

My military career had come to an end with a little more than 16 years total. I medically retired on Nov. 16, 2016.

I started working as a factory worker at Ritten Industries. I left Ritten and went to work at the Uranium Plant in Piketon. I worked there until I fully retired in May of 2018.

I am still married to Stacey, and we have two children. My daughter Taylor, 19, is attending Shawnee State College for an Educational Degree. My son Gaige, 15, attends Miami Trace High School.

I am an outdoorsman who enjoys bow hunting. I have just recently moved into Fayette County, and I want to become involved in the community, especially with our veterans.

Since I was medically retired before I wished to be, I feel like I have so much more to give to my community, country and especially my brothers and sisters in and out of uniform. I also feel that with my service era, I can directly relate to the younger generation of veterans. I feel with my military experience, I can be an asset to the Commission.

The Fayette County Veterans Service commission is located at 133 South Main St., suite 404, in Washington Court House. The office hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.—please call for an appointment, 740-335-1610. The office can also be reached by email at [email protected]

Davey Stuckey. The Fayette County Veterans Service Commission recently welcomed new commissioner Davey Stuckey. Pictured: (back, left-to-right) Edward Fisher, Russell Bernard, Jerred Mitchell, Fayette County Common Pleas Court Judge Steven Beathard and William Rheinscheld: (Front, left-to-right) Patricia Dewees, Stacey Stuckey, William (Davey) Stuckey, Valorie Morton and Tasha Jackson.