Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of May 9-13 is as follows:

MONDAY

Sausage patty sandwich, hash brown potatoes, seasoned vegetables, fruit

TUESDAY

Chicken & noodles, mashed potatoes, seasoned vegetables, warm roll, fruit

WEDNESDAY

Meatloaf, baked potato, green bean casserole, vanilla wafers, fruit

THURSDAY

Vegetable beef soup, tossed salad, pimento cheese sandwich, crackers, fruit

FRIDAY

Baked ham, macaroni & cheese, seasoned vegetables, fruit/fruit juice, chocolate chip cookie

The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of May 9-13 is as follows:

MONDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

TUESDAY

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Euchre

2 p.m. Alzheimer’s support group

WEDNESDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10 a.m. Exercise

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball

THURSDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

10:30 a.m. Blood pressure

11:30 a.m. Lunch

12:30 p.m. Bingo

FRIDAY

8:30 a.m. Walk With Us

9 a.m. Cardmaking

11:30 a.m. Lunch