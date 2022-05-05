Belle Aire students organize drive for homeless

The Blue Lions are hosting a food and hygiene drive to help local community members who are experiencing homelessness.

Donations are being collected by the fifth grade enrichment class at Belle Aire Intermediate School as a class Project-Based Learning project.

“Canned vegetables, soups, and fruits along with boxed cereals, cups of macaroni and cheese, and crackers are welcomed,” said Gunner Robertson, a student in the fifth grade enrichment class. “We are also collecting hygiene items such as shampoo and conditioner, body wash, toothbrushes and toothpaste, combs and brushes, and bars of soap.”

Today is the last day for parents and community members to drop off donations in the school’s vestibule during school hours. Students can bring their items to school and put them in the collection boxes in the rotunda.

All donations will ultimately end up at the district-wide needs closet at the end of the collection period for future distribution.

“I think it’s very important for us to do this collection drive because it shows the world what we can do together,” Soren Sedlmeyer, fifth grade enrichment student, explained.

This story was written by Belle Aire fifth grade students Emmersyn Frederick, Hezekiah Roush, and Lucas Bailey.

