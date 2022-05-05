Farmers Market season on its way

Spring has sprung and the Fayette County Farmers Market vendors are gearing up for a superior 2022 market season.

On March 31, the FC Farmers Market Association held its annual spring meeting, at which the market dates were set, by-law changes were adopted, new board members were elected and David Persinger was voted in by the board as market manager. And, perhaps most importantly, we had an excellent turnout of current member vendors, as well as interested new members.

Our board of directors for 2022-2023 is: president – Dennis Mosny (think honey), vice president – Don Creamer (think artisan bread), secretary – Katrina Bush (think plants); treasurer – David Persinger (think JAM), director at large (seat 1) – Nancy Cutter (think baby blankets); director at large (seat 2) – Julie Mosny (think pies).

In addition, per the by-law changes that allowed for the election of community members as voting membership, Gwen Laurens (co-manager and volunteer) and Mandy Miller (previously of Creative Court House) were so elected. A huge thank you to all those willing to serve on the board, and represent the membership at large.

Thank you also to the membership who jointly work to make the Fayette County Farmers Market a success with their hard work May through September.

The dates for the Saturday market were set for May 14 through Oct. 1. The Wednesday market begins May 18 and concludes on September 21.

Much more information will be forthcoming as we gear up for a wonderful spring and summer of Farmers Markets. In the meantime, mark your calendars for Saturday, May 14 and Wednesday, May 18, for Farmers Market visits.

