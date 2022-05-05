Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

May 3

Thomas S. Birkhimer, 47, Lancaster, bench warrant – failure to appear.

Caitly M. Gardner, 23, 727 S. Main St., child endangering (first-degree misdemeanor).

Jason Cline, 43, 207 W. Elm St., probation violation.

May 2

Juvenile, 16, Washington C.H., failure to control.

Adam R. Robinson, 35, 523 W. Temple St., disorderly conduct.

Paul Myers, 42, Blanchester, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Amber Docter, 28, at large, possession of drug abuse instruments.

Michael J. Joseph, 39, at large, bench warrant – failure to comply.

May 1

Annette M. Beaumont, 48, 612 Village Court Apt. B, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

April 30

Debra L. Williams, 51, Greenfield, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).

April 29

Keith A. Wright, 22, 531 1/2 Third St., public indecency (fourth-degree misdemeanor), resisting arrest (second-degree misdemeanor), assault on officer (fourth-degree felony).

Nicholas Hatfield, 31, 614 Willabar Drive, bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Mark A. Calhoun II, 23, 511 E. Temple St. Apt. 2, bench warrant – Greenfield Police Department.

Daniel L. Mitchell, 43, Sabina, bench warrant – Fayette County Sheriff’s Office (two counts), license forfeiture suspension, fictitious tags.