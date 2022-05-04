Taking part in the 2022 primary election

The day at the polls was a slow one with voters trickling in.

The voting process was made simple with a check-in table where voters are given a slip to take to a table to receive a ballot. The ballot can then be filled in and is then turned in via a machine with the help of the poll workers.

Pictured taking IDs for check-in is a poll worker at the Grace Community Church location.

Polls opened at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday for the primary election at various polling locations in the county.

Pictured are three of the poll workers who were at South Side Church of Christ: (left-to-right) Deedee Schlichter, Beverly Simpson and Bill Davis.