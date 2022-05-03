Local voter turnout at 23%

Voter turnout for the 2022 primary election was 23.11%, according to unofficial results from the Fayette County Board of Elections.

Specifically, 3,904 voters took part in the primary election this year out of 16,893 registered voters.

According to poll workers at two different polling locations in Washington Court House, the day was slower than usual with fewer residents turning out than in prior years.

The general consensus was fewer voters ventured to the polls on Election Day due to three main points:

– There were no local issues except the renewal of a Miami Trace Local Schools tax levy, which was not on every ballot

– Most of the races were uncontested

– The rainy weather, which included a severe thunderstorm warning (with winds up to 60 miles per hour) and a tornado warning

While 3,129 registered voters cast ballots on Election Day, 793 cast votes early.

Of those who cast votes early, 566 were in-office at the Fayette County Board of Elections while 209 were by absentee mail, according to the unofficial report.

Once available, official numbers will be released in a future edition of the Record-Herald.

