The Fayette County Chamber of Commerce was excited to celebrate Lorre Black Umbrellas art, "Dotting Our Community With Color," Friday at Salty Broads. Congratulations Lorre and thank you to all who came out to celebrate with her! Visit her at the Farmers Market to learn about Lorre Black Umbrellas. Pictured: Kerri Black, David Laytart (Home Depot), Steve Bush, Peyton Black, Kay Oughterson, Lorre Black, Dan Brown, Joe Denen (City Manager), Chelsie Baker & June (City of WCH), Stephanie Dunham (Fayette County Travel & Tourism), and Robyn Hadden (CH Manor/St. Catherine's).