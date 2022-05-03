Bible Baptist Temple to host ‘Chosen Road’

Bible Baptist Temple is hosting one of the premier bluegrass gospel bands, “Chosen Road,” on Friday, May 6 at 7 p.m. The event is located at 4361 State Route 41 N, just past Miami Trace High School. The church is not charging a fee but a love offering would be appreciated.

Courtesy photo