Langdon shares talent at museum

One never knows what they’ll see when visiting the Fayette County Museum. Jo Langdon is a board member for the Fayette County Historical Society as well as an accomplished pianist. There are many days when museum guests are blessed with her musical talents. Be sure and stop by the museum this weekend.

