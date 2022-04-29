‘Hinder’ to headline Scarecrow Festival

Multi-platinum rock band “Hinder” has been announced as this year’s Scarecrow Festival headliner act on the night of Saturday, Sept. 17.

The Scarecrow Festival, held in downtown Washington Court House from September 16-18, returns with a full schedule of fun activities including carnival rides and games, food vendors, craft vendors, car show, 5K and 10K run/walk, and of course, plenty of great live music.

Traditionally at the Scarecrow Festival, country acts have been featured as Saturday night entertainment, but the planning committee decided to switch it up a bit this year with two rock bands. Last week, the committee announced that rock band “Cream Camino” will kick off Saturday night.

Hinder has had a career of longevity that few bands achieve, according to the band’s bio. Their stats resonate just that, selling over 4 million albums and 10 million singles, garnering north of 150 million video views, and passing the 100 million streams mark. Throw on top the endless energy Hinder has brought to over 15 headlining tours, and you can see why they are still rocking.

August 11 of 2017 brought another career highlight: the release of the band’s sixth studio album, coincidentally titled “The Reign,” on The End Records/BMG. This would be their third release with the New York-based record label, preceded by Hinder’s first-ever acoustic “EP Stripped” on May 13, 2016. Their fifth full-length studio album, “When The Smoke Clears,” entered the Billboard 200 while also claiming four other Top 10 chart positions upon its release on May 12, 2015.

As one of the few rock bands to grab massive cross-over success, according to the band’s bio, Hinder’s 2005 debut album, “Extreme Behavior,” climbed to #6 on the Billboard 200 chart and was the second Top Rock Album. “Get Stoned” would be the album’s first radio single, climbing to a #4 mainstream rock spot. What followed would end up being one of the biggest songs of the year, “Lips of an Angel,” which peaked within the top 10 across several Billboard singles charts, including #1 at Top 40 and Pop 100.

Saturday night entertainment is sponsored by Fayette County Travel & Tourism Bureau.

Saturday night entertainment will be rock & roll-infused