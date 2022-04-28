Primary election quickly approaching

The primary election is coming up next week on Tuesday, May 3. So far, only 511 out of 16,893 registered voters in Fayette County have voted early.

Of those who voted early, the most popular method has been in-office or by drop box at the Fayette County Board of Elections, located at 135 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

According to the BOE website, www.boe.ohio.gov/fayette/, while 304 have voted at the BOE so far, 160 have voted by mail, 44 have voted during BOE days at nursing homes, two ballots have been hand-carried in, and one ballot has been sent by UOCAVA email (Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act).

Early voting is still available Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m., Saturday 8 a.m.-4 p.m., Sunday 1 p.m.-5 p.m. and Monday 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

For those who don’t want to vote early, polls will open Tuesday at 6:30 a.m. and close at 7:30 p.m.

The largest local issue being voted on is the renewal of a Miami Trace five-year, 3.2-mill tax levy that will generate $1.9 million for the district each year if approved.

As previously reported, registered voters who live in the Miami Trace Local School District will get to vote for or against the levy. The operating levy first passed in 2002 and most recently was renewed in 2017 — when it was reduced by $500,000. The purpose is to cover operational costs such as salary and benefits to the employees, purchased services (such as utility costs), and materials and supplies (such as curriculum resources for students).

Some voters may be confused or alarmed when they see the ballots, as the levy is called an emergency levy, and this is because that’s what the levy was called originally. With a renewal levy, the title of it cannot be changed.

For more information on this levy, please read the Record-Herald article titled, “MT renewal levy on election ballot,” by Editor Ryan Carter, www.recordherald.com/news/74062/mt-renewal-levy-on-election-ballot, or contact the Strong Schools Strong Community Committee members.

To view other issues and uncontested local races, find proofs of the ballots of the various precincts in Fayette County at www.lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/fayette/ballotlist.aspx.

To check the status and polling location for a registered Fayette County voter, please go to the Fayette County Board of Elections website, www.lookup.boe.ohio.gov/vtrapp/fayette/vtrlookup.aspx. Once a voter is located, voter record, general information, absentee ballot information, etc. can also be seen or requested.

Stay with the Record-Herald for coverage of the 2022 primary election in future editions. Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_election_2022_icon-1.jpg