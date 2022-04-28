Logos meeting set for Tuesday, May 3

Our fourth month of training to fight the enemy of our souls. Striving to understand why we deal with relational issues, low self worth, confusion, depression, darkness, and every other negative thing that attacks us.

All of us are going to have to have a better understanding of the Word of God, our position, and how to navigate through our culture, with a Biblical world view.

Our country, our children, and our grandchildren do not stand a chance, if we the church of Jesus Christ do not get it now.

Invite your family, friends, and coworkers to the Tuesday, May 3 Logos meeting at 240 Courthouse Parkway in Washington C.H. Everyone is welcome!

As always at 6 p.m., we will have a free meal, cookies, and coffee, and our worship service at 7.

Child care is provided. For more information, call 740-335-9641.

