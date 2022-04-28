MTHS teams compete in environmental competition

Competition was intense at Myeerah Nature Preserve in Logan County on April 26. Over 300 high school students from Southwest Ohio met in the area’s annual Envirothon.

Three teams from Miami Trace competed this year from Fayette County, placing 27th, 35th, and 50th, out of 62 teams. Students were tested on their environmental knowledge in five areas, including aquatics, current environmental issues (CEI), forestry, soils and wildlife. The CEI this year is “Waste to Resources.”

“The Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District is proud of the students who take the time to learn more about natural resources for this competition. It requires a level of dedication because these topics are outside what they learn in school. Placing so high with that many teams is an accomplishment. We would also like to thank Ms. Stachler and Ms. Montgomery from Miami Trace for advising the students for this competition,” said Brigitte Hisey, natural resource specialist.

The top four teams from the event representing Centerville #1, Centerville #2, Sycamore #1, and Miami Valley CTC #1 advance to the Ohio Envirothon, where they will compete with top teams from the other four areas in the state. The winning team from the Ohio Envirothon then advances to the North American Envirothon, which will be held in Ohio this year.

In Ohio, the Envirothon is sponsored by the Ohio Federation of Soil and Water Conservation Districts and the Ohio Department of Agriculture. Resources professionals wrote the test and staffed various stations.

The Envirothon began in Ohio in 1989, and was modeled on a similar program from Pennsylvania. Students who participate in the Envirothon gain a greater awareness of natural resources and environmental issues. They meet a wide range of professionals and are exposed to various points of view on environmental responsibilities while learning about career opportunities.

Team 1 – from left to right: Kelsey Pettit, Mayci Adkins, Levi Morrison, Blake Steele and Weston Melvin. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Team-1.jpg Team 1 – from left to right: Kelsey Pettit, Mayci Adkins, Levi Morrison, Blake Steele and Weston Melvin. Courtesy photos Team 2 – from left to right: Lily Waddle, Katie Harris, Austin Boedecker, Bryce Bennett and Hunter Havens. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Team-2.jpg Team 2 – from left to right: Lily Waddle, Katie Harris, Austin Boedecker, Bryce Bennett and Hunter Havens. Courtesy photos Team 3 – from left to right: Hannah Cummings, Eric Taylor, Robbie Bennett, Connor Barga and Ethan Bowers. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Team-3.jpg Team 3 – from left to right: Hannah Cummings, Eric Taylor, Robbie Bennett, Connor Barga and Ethan Bowers. Courtesy photos