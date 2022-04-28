Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 27

Obstructing Official Business: At 6:39 p.m., officers responded to South North Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. While attempting to speak with one of the parties involved, Lowell Rudd, Sr., kept interjecting himself and refused to follow commands to speak with other officers. Charges were filed.

Obstructing Official Business: At 6:52 p.m. while assisting the fire department with a fire/arson investigation, Teddy Shepherd, of Eastern Avenue, misled officers while they were speaking with him. Charges were filed.

April 26

Theft: At 2:46 p.m., Chad Simpson, of East Temple Street, reported the theft of money from his checking account. A suspect has been identified and the investigation is ongoing.