Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 27

Juvenile, 14, Washington C.H., unruly.

Ted J. Shepherd, 55, 626 Eastern Ave., obstructing.

Lowell N. Rudd, 62, 703 1/2 S. North St., obstructing.

Melissa Funk, 43, 631 Grace St., red light violation.

April 25

Thomas E. Shoemaker, 27, at large, theft (two counts).

Dustin A. Gulley, 39, 725 Maple St., obstructing (second-degree misdemeanor).

Lisa M. Mondilla, 50, Newark, theft.