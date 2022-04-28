Teens can learn and earn through Goodwill Summer Youth program

Goodwill of South Central Ohio is currently accepting applicants for its annual Summer Youth program where teens and young adults can earn while they learn.

Summer Youth participants work with a Goodwill job coach over a five-week period at area businesses. Participants are paid minimum wage throughout the program where they learn the skills needed to sustain employment and gain work experience to help them get a job when they are ready. Goodwill provides transportation to-and-from the job sites.

In 2021, the workforce team served 45 youth through the program which is open to ages 14-21 in Athens, Fayette, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton counties. While learning is the focus of the program, occasionally there have been participants who are offered a job at the work site.

Sessions this year will run from June 6 to July 8 and July 11 to Aug. 12. In addition to the Goodwill stores, this year’s work sites currently include: Accurate Heating and Cooling (Ross); Campbell’s Market (Vinton); Dogwood Pass (Pike); Frisch’s (Fayette and Ross); Hampton Inn (Pickaway); Lazy Dog Camp Resort (Jackson); Mighty Children’s Museum (Ross); Millstone BBQ (Hocking); Pike Heritage Museum (Pike); Piggly Wiggly (Athens); Shawnee Campground and Kayak Rental (Ross); Shawnee Lanes (Ross); YMCA (Pike).

Goodwill has operated its Summer Youth program for more than a decade. Opportunities for Ohioans with Disabilities makes referrals to Goodwill for the program and helps with funding.

Anyone interested in the Summer Youth program (individual or business) can contact Goodwill for more information at 740-702-4000 Ext. 144.

Goodwill is a nonprofit agency focused on partnering with individuals with disabilities and challenges to help them lead the lives they envision across our eight-county region: Athens, Fayette, Hocking, Jackson, Pickaway, Pike, Ross, and Vinton. As of April 2022, Goodwill of South Central Ohio, based in Chillicothe, is serving 231 people across its region.