First VFW Riders ‘Bike Night’ this Saturday

The first of several “Bike Nights” — hosted by the VFW Riders Post 3762 — is this Saturday, and all are invited to join in.

Bike Nights are a newly-planned community event open to anyone who would like to stop by. The bike nights will be held at the Post, located at 335 Veteran’s Way in Washington Court House, from 5-9 p.m.

According to member and prior president David Carson, the purpose of bike nights is to bring together veterans but also the community to get to know one another. He explained that the more people socialize and connect, the more resources available to veterans can be shared by word-of-mouth.

The plan is to have food, raffles, music and a cash bar at the bike nights, although what kind of food and entertainment available during each night is dependant upon weather and participation.

Dates for other bike nights include the following: May 14, May 28, June 11, June 25, July 9, July 23, Aug. 6, Aug. 20, Sept. 3 and Sept. 17.

“Just come in,” said Carson. “Just hang out, socialize, have a little bit of fun. Just get together and hang out.”

The VFW Riders provide various services to local veterans and hold fundraisers throughout the year to support these services as well as other non-profits.

To learn more or to follow the VFW Riders’ activities, follow the Facebook page, “VFW Riders Post 3762.”

