‘Day of Prayer’ at courthouse lawn May 5

The Fayette County National Day of Prayer Task Force is once again excited to invite everyone downtown to the gazebo on the courthouse lawn at noon on Thursday, May 5 to pray for the nation and local community.

Recently, the Fayette County Commissioners signed a resolution recognizing May 5 as the National Day of Prayer.

The resolution explains, “the first Continental Congress felt the need to declare a National Day of Prayer in 1775, and succeeding leaders and Presidents have continues this observance; and legislation was passed in 1988 by both Houses of Congress and signed by President Reagan stating that the National Day of Prayer was to be observed the first Thursday of May and Governor DeWine has proclaimed May 5, 2022 as a day of Prayer throughout the state of Ohio.”

This year’s Fayette County National Day of Prayer Task Force has all new members, and they are excited about some of the additions — such as food trucks available downtown — for before and after the service. The task force hopes that the addition encourages more people to come downtown to participate in the prayer service, and then stay for fellowship afterwards.

The committee includes Grace Miller, Laverne Hughes, Matt Hippely, Janet Martin, Bri Miller, Heidi Zimmerman, Ashley Armintrout, and Ike and Justine Garland, all who have been vital in planning the Fayette County National Day of Prayer service.

Another change this year is that the second service will be located downtown at the gazebo at 7 p.m. as well.

“We look forward to joining together with people from all over Fayette County, as well as uniting with people from around the country in praying for our nation,” explained the committee.

The Fayette County Commissioners recently signed a proclamation for the National Day of Prayer on May 5. Pictured are: (sitting, left-to-right) Commissioner Tony Anderson, Grace Miller; (back, left-to-right) Commissioner Dan Dean, Laverne Hughes, Matt Hippely, Janet Martin holding Bri Miller, and Commissioner Jim Garland.