Shaw Wetlands expansion underway

The Shaw Wetlands expansion is underway as closing was recently held for the purchase of the surrounding land.

The purchase included two parcels — one parcel is about 4.14 acres while the other is about 9.45 acres next to the existing Shaw Wetlands on Bogus and Robinson roads in Union Township, Fayette County. According to Fayette County Commissioners Jim Garland, Dan Dean and Tony Anderson, with the expansion, The Shaw Wetlands will now be approximately 20 acres.

The price paid for the land was mostly covered by a state grant from the State of Ohio, Ohio Public Works Commission along with assistance from private investors and Fayette County Travel and Tourism, they explained. The county paid the closing costs and some legal fees, which the prosecutor’s office has been helping with.

A resolution was recently passed allowing the county to pay $11,262.64 into escrow toward the purchase for title examination and insurance services.

The existing Wetlands is for conservation but also public use with volunteer-built walking paths, a storybook trail, bike paths, etc. There are already plans for the extended land to have a pond added in, more trails, seeds laid for grass — which will be done by volunteers.

“There’s a lot of people working to make that area unique,” said Dean.

Anderson explained the land was being sold by the Vanzant family, and said the commissioners are very appreciative of this family for allowing the land to be purchased for the Wetlands.

The history of the land, according to Anderson, is interesting as land owners once “fussed” over the land, then it had railroad tracks on it which benefited the area, then it became part of the Triangle Trail, and now it can be used as conservation and as a free public space to enjoy.

“It’s a unique project that is a great benefit to the community,” said Dean. “It’s a once in a lifetime thing to be able to purchase the land and expand it.”

Garland added, “It’s a pretty good investment, we think.”

In other news from the commissioners’ office, per the request of Faye Williamson, director of Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services, an amended contract was approved. The contract was between FCDJFS (acting on behalf of Fayette County Family and Children First Council) and the Fayette County Board of Developmental Disabilities to provide Help Me Grow Early Intervention services to infants and toddlers with disabilities ages birth through 2, and to provide early intervention child find outreach activities. The amendment alters the maximum payable amount to $74,500.

Per the request of Emergency Management Director Melissa Havens, the purchase was authorized of a Generac Industrial diesel engine-driven generator for use at the Emergency Operation Center at an estimated cost of $59,000. The estimated cost includes the generator, installation, electric and other miscellaneous expenses. An Emergency Management Performance Grant will provide a 50% reimbursement grant.

Purchase included 2 parcels of land for a total of nearly 14 acres