House fire cause ruled ‘undetermined’

The cause of the March 9 fatal house fire on Clyburn Avenue has been ruled “undetermined” by the Ohio State Fire Marshal’s Office — with the possibility of an accidental fire not being ruled out.

Danny R. Collins, 59, who was the resident of 417 Clyburn Ave., has been identified as the victim of the fire, according to Fayette County Sheriff Vernon Stanforth.

A public information officer with the State Fire Marshal’s Office said “there is no evidence of a criminal act or intentionally set fire.”

At 12:21 a.m. March 9, members of the Washington Fire Department and Fayette County Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to 417 Clyburn Ave. on the northwest edge of Washington Court House. Firefighters battled the blaze and brought the fire under control.

During their investigation, a deceased occupant was located inside the residence. The identity of the deceased was originally withheld, pending a positive identification by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.

No one else is believed to have been inside the residence when the fire occurred, according to investigators.

The fire remains under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

The cause of the March 9 house fire at 417 Clyburn Ave. has been ruled “undetermined” by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_IMG_1741001.jpg The cause of the March 9 house fire at 417 Clyburn Ave. has been ruled “undetermined” by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Record-Herald file photo

Victim of March 9 Clyburn Ave. fire identified by authorities