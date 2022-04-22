Fayette Co. surpasses poll worker quota

With less than two weeks before Election Day, Ohio’s Poll Worker Tracker shows 32,958 Ohioans have signed up to serve as a poll worker in the May 3 primary election. Fayette County is one of 66 counties in Ohio that has met the minimum number of poll workers needed.

The minimum number of poll workers needed statewide is 30,295. In order to ensure enough poll workers are available in case of an emergency, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose has set a goal of 34,846 poll workers statewide, or 115% of the minimum.

Not only did the Fayette County Board of Elections meet the minimum number of poll workers, but is one of 23 counties that have already met the increased goal.

The minimum number of poll workers needed in Fayette County is 91, while the goal was 105 poll workers. Fayette County has blown those numbers away as 120 people are signed up to be poll workers for the election.

Along with Fayette, other counties that have gone above the minimum and met the goal are: Allen County, Athens County, Belmont County, Brown County, Clinton County, Fairfield County, Gallia County, Hocking County, Holmes County, Madison County, Meigs County, Mercer County, Morgan County, Muskingum County, Paulding County, Perry County, Pickaway County, Portage County, Ross County, Scioto County, Shelby County, and Union County.

“Every election, I am inspired and encouraged by the thousands of Ohioans who embrace this critically important and patriotic service to help fortify our democratic process,” said LaRose. “To those who have faithfully served as poll workers for years, or in some instances, decades — thank you for all you continue to do. To those who are first time poll workers — you will soon understand how securely and effectively Ohio’s elections are administered by our outstanding bipartisan professional teams of elections officials. While some counties are still in need of additional workers, Ohio has surpassed its minimum necessary, and I am confident that we will soon reach our targeted goal.”

Ohioans looking to serve as a poll worker may sign up at www.VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy. Poll workers are financially compensated for their time on Election Day.

The county breakdown can be seen on Ohio’s Poll Worker Tracker, www.pollworkertracker.ohiosos.gov/. The tracker, which was started in 2020 by Secretary LaRose, continues to give Ohioans, counties, and partner organizations clear goals for poll worker recruitment for the May 3 primary election.

Each election, thousands of Ohioans dedicate themselves to sustaining the backbone of democracy — the election process. Poll workers help ensure that elections are fair, and in doing so, maintain the traditions of the past and hope for the future.

