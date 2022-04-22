Municipal Court March report

The following statistics are for the Washington Court House Municipal Court month of March:
Criminal Division (including traffic violations)
Total number of cases filed: 298
Total number of cases reactive: 51
Total number of cases assigned for trial: 92
Total number of cases disposed of: 466
Total Number of cases pending: 264
Beginning balance: $92,780.30
March receipts: $74,157.25
March disbursements: $87,762.90
March balance: $79,174.65
Civil Division (including small claims)
Total number of cases filed: 107
Total number of cases assigned for trials: 2
Total number of cases disposed of: 88
Total number of cases pending: 257
Beginning balance: $17,785.53
March Receipts: $55,318.56
March disbursements: $57,082.19
March balance: $16,021.90