Municipal Court March report

The following statistics are for the Washington Court House Municipal Court month of March:

Criminal Division (including traffic violations)

Total number of cases filed: 298

Total number of cases reactive: 51

Total number of cases assigned for trial: 92

Total number of cases disposed of: 466

Total Number of cases pending: 264

Beginning balance: $92,780.30

March receipts: $74,157.25

March disbursements: $87,762.90

March balance: $79,174.65

Civil Division (including small claims)

Total number of cases filed: 107

Total number of cases assigned for trials: 2

Total number of cases disposed of: 88

Total number of cases pending: 257

Beginning balance: $17,785.53

March Receipts: $55,318.56

March disbursements: $57,082.19

March balance: $16,021.90