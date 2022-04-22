Commission on Aging lunch & activities

The Fayette County Commission on Aging lunch menu for the week of April 25-29 is as follows:
MONDAY
Fish filet sandwich, macaroni & cheese, seasoned peas & carrots, cole slaw, fruit
TUESDAY
Country fried steak, mashed potatoes & gravy, green beans, graham crackers, fruit
WEDNESDAY
Stuffed peppers, scalloped potatoes, sweet corn, cottage cheese, fruit
THURSDAY
Beef & noodles, mashed potatoes, glazed carrots, roll, fruit, animal crackers
FRIDAY
Ham loaf, cheesy potatoes, seasoned green beans, cornbread, fruit
The Fayette County Commission on Aging activity schedule for the week of April 25-29 is as follows:
MONDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Chair Volleyball
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Euchre
WEDNESDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
10:30 a.m. Blood Pressure SC
11:30 a.m. Lunch
THURSDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
10 a.m. Exercise
11:30 a.m. Lunch
12:30 p.m. Bingo
FRIDAY
8:30 a.m. Walk With Us
9 a.m. Cardmaking
11:30 a.m. Lunch