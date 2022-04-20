FRHS increases staff certifications

The Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) has been increasing education of staff with plans for further education in the near future.

According to FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams, he and FRHS Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty Jr. recently received their ACO/Humane Law Enforcement certification through the Animal Control and Care Academy.

The certification course was hosted in West Virginia for a week and covered topics such as: Animal Control and the Criminal Justice System, Proactive Animal Control, Animal Attack Investigation and Reporting, Officer Safety in the Field, Animal Crime Scene Photography, Videography and Sketching, Animal Hoarding Investigations, Using Forensics in Animal Cruelty Investigations, Obtaining and Executing Search Warrants, Illegal Animal Fighting, and Livestock and Exotic Animal Investigations.

“Since the Ross County Humane Society partners with us to provide certain humane law enforcement services, they agreed to pay half of the training costs, which was a nice gesture,” explained Adams via email. “It was a great time and a nice learning experience doing all of those courses.”

Last January (2021), the agents took the Phazzer Enforcer certification.

“The Phazzer Enforcer looks similar and has similar actions as the commonly known Taser,” wrote Adams. “This past January (2022), we became ASP baton certified through the Animal Control and Care Academy which was hosted by the Greene County Animal Care and Control in Xenia.”

He further explained that the entire animal care staff will soon be certified in Fear Free Shelters.

“This certification increases the staff’s awareness of certain body language that animals may exhibit to help us know if they are feeling comfortable, happy, stressed, etc., and techniques to bring more enrichment to keep them happier during their stay.”

The FRHS Care and Adoption Center is located at 153 S. Main St. in Washington Court House.

“We humane agents, as well as the entire staff, have a 10-hour-per-year continuing education requirement by our organization. I think that continuing education not only enhances our knowledge but also brings more confidence and credibility to others in the community,” wrote Adams. “Humane Agents are considered specialized law enforcement for animal crimes and are certified through courses approved and provided by the Ohio Peace Officers Training Commission as a requirement by the State of Ohio.”

Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty Jr. (left) and FRHS Chief Humane Agent and Outreach Director Brad Adams (right) received their ACO/Humane Law Enforcement certification through the Animal Control and Care Academy. Courtesy photo