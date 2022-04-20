Spring Book Sale attracts residents

The “Spring Book Sale” at Carnegie Public Library officially began on Monday and has had a decent turnout so far — books can still be purchased through Saturday.

The sale is being hosted by Carnegie Public Library in partnership with the American Association of University Women of Fayette County (AAUW). The sale is being held in the second floor of the library, 127 S. North St. in Washington Court House.

“We had a nice turnout on Monday — folks eager to get the first look at this sale’s selection, and sales have been steady throughout the week,” explained Carnegie Public Library Director Sarah Nichols via email.

The sale is featuring fiction, non-fiction, large print, cookbooks, paperbacks, children’s books, DVDs, and books on CD.

Nichols said there is plenty still available, “several tables chock full of books.”

“Each book sale is different, with a unique assortment of books. For instance, this sale features a great deal of nonfiction and genealogy books, and large print fiction books,” explained Nichols.

All items are 50 cents each. This Saturday, the final day of the sale, it will be “$1 a bag day” from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

As previously reported, all items were received as donations or were withdrawn from the library’s collection. Proceeds from the sale go toward local student scholarships awarded by AAUW, as well as the library’s general fund.

Information about all of the library resources can be found on the library’s website, www.cplwcho.org, or by calling the Washington Court House Library at 740-335-2540. Follow the library on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @cplwcho.

Reach journalist Jennifer Woods at 740-313-0355.

