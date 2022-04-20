Man sent to prison in pursuit case

A 22-year-old Greenfield man was recently sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison for leading police on a vehicle pursuit while illegally possessing a firearm.

On April 14 in Fayette County Common Pleas Court, Donavan S. Knisley pleaded guilty to failure to comply and having a weapon while under disability, both felonies of the third degree. The Fayette County Prosecutor’s Office dismissed a single count — improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle — as part of the plea agreement with Knisley.

Judge Steven Beathard sentenced Knisley to 18 months in prison on the failure to comply charge and 12 months on the firearm charge — to be served consecutively.

On Jan. 28, a Washington Police Department officer initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Columbus Avenue near South Elm Street for a cracked windshield violation. The driver — later identified as Knisley — began to flee in his vehicle through the parking lot of Washington Square and then back onto South Elm Street southbound, according to reports.

Knisley drove around several cars during moderate traffic conditions at nearly double the posted speed limit. The vehicle turned onto Washington Avenue from South Elm Street and then onto Worley Street to Yeoman Street.

Knisley then reportedly slowed the vehicle and exited it while it was still in drive. He surrendered by lying down on the street. The vehicle lurched forward and struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle in the 800 block of Yeoman Street.

Knisley was arrested, and during the search of his vehicle, a Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol was located with a loaded magazine inside the gun.

After he’s released from prison, Knisley may be subject to a period of supervision by the Adult Parole Authority for up to three years.

