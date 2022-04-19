Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 18

Theft: At 7:48 a.m., officers responded to South Elm Street in reference to a theft. A City of Washington Court House employee reported that the catalytic converter had been stolen from a work truck.

Possession of Drugs: While on a traffic stop, officers made contact with the vehicle’s passenger, Kyle Maddux, of Riverbirch Road. Officers located three bags of suspected drugs in Maddux’s pocket. Maddux later admitted that the bags found by officers contained fentanyl. Charges were filed.