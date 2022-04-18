Posted on by

Taking part in Easter activities


Over Easter weekend, locals took part in numerous events throughout the county. Pictured is Mady Smith after collecting Easter eggs at Sabina’s egg hunt.

Pictured is Jaxon Meadows at The Spokes for Folks Easter.


Isabella Creed, 2 years old, at the Jeffersonville Easter egg hunt.


Ember Merritt enjoyed the VFW/Eagle Easter egg hunt in Greenfield.


Alexis Crabtree and Adalynn Crabtree with the Easter bunny.


Pictured is Jaxon Meadows at The Spokes for Folks Easter.
Isabella Creed, 2 years old, at the Jeffersonville Easter egg hunt.
Ember Merritt enjoyed the VFW/Eagle Easter egg hunt in Greenfield.
Alexis Crabtree and Adalynn Crabtree with the Easter bunny.
