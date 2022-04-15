United Way annual golf outing returns June 3

The annual United Way of Fayette County Golf Outing has been scheduled for Friday, June 3 at The Greens Golf Club on State Route 41 S.W. in Washington C.H.

Debbie Bryant, president of the United Way of Fayette County, explained, “this is typically our largest fundraiser event of the year, and we hope you will join us for a fun day of golf.”

Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. with golf starting at noon. The cost is $200 per team. Register for the outing by calling The United Way office at 740-335-8932 or by going online to www.unitedwayfayco.org.

In addition, there will be several raffle/silent auction items this year and prizes for longest drive, closest to the pin.

Bryant wrote via email, “As we recover from a pandemic that brought us all to a standstill, the need is greater than ever to help Fayette County residents with health, education and financial stability. As we all try to rebound, The United Way of Fayette County depends on your help as we strive to support 21 local programs and agencies.

“Your participation will help Fayette County senior citizens get a warm meal, youth have an after school place to go, homeless to find a warm bed and so much more. We are also a Dolly Parton Imagination Library affiliate with approximately 850 Fayette County children signed up for the program at present. Literacy remains one of our initiatives.”

Creating lasting change in Fayette County since 1951, the mission of the United Way of Fayette County is to unite the community in improving the condition of people’s lives.

Today, the non-profit partners with 30 health and human service agencies in Fayette County in an effort to make sure that all people have full and complete access to services that will help them grow to their greatest potential.

For more information or to follow news from the United Way of Fayette County, visit www.unitedwayfayco.org/ or the United Way Facebook page, “United Way of Fayette County, Inc.”

https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_United-Way-FC.jpg