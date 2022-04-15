4-H Top Performers donate to FRHS

On Friday morning, 4-H Top Performers visited the Fayette Regional Humane Society (FRHS) Care and Adoption Center. They donated a generous amount of animal care supplies and then took a tour of the center and learned about what FRHS does to help animals. Pictured are: (left-to-right) 4-H Top Performers Laine Holstein, Emma and Lexi Hagler, FRHS Donor Care Coordinator John Bennett, FRHS Humane Agent Johnny Daugherty Jr., 4-H Top Performer Lukas Kemp and FRHS Chief Humane Agent Brad Adams.

