Rezoning subdivision put on hold

Local resident Jerry McCoy spoke before Washington C.H. City Council Wednesday night in regards to an ordinance that would rezone land from single to multi-unit housing — leading the legislation to be tabled for further discussion.

As previously reported, the ordinance, if passed, would allow plots of land (73 through 95) in the Andrick Drive-Trotters Pointe Subdivision, owned by JB Holdings – Jaret Bishop, to be rezoned from medium density single family residential to a two family residential district.

Through discussion at a prior council meeting, it was understood by several council members that the plots of land were along State Route 35. McCoy passed out maps detailing where the lots were, showing a handful of lots were closer to Andrick Drive and a yard of a current resident, rather than just along State Route 35.

McCoy said he is not objecting to rezoning lots further from existing residential lots, but that he is objecting to three lots, 93, 94 and 95, which extend more into the existing residential area.

Council chose to table the ordinance to have further discussion on the topic and to gather complete and accurate details on the ordinance.

City attorney Mark Pitstick and council member Jim Chrisman explained that, as the legislation came from the planning commission, it would take two-quarters vote to overturn the legislation, meaning six council members would have to vote against the ordinance. If no action is taken, the ordinance will automatically go into effect in 30 days.

In other news from Wednesday’s Washington Court House City Council meeting, residents were reminded to begin mowing yards.

“Go outside and remember to mow,” said City Manager Joe Denen. “It makes the neighborhood look better, it smells nice, it looks lovely, and there’s an ordinance about it.”

According to Pitstick, enforcement for mowing will start next week. Grass, per the city ordinance, should be under eight inches. Council chairman Dale Lynch gave a reminder to keep grass clippings out of the street.

There was one resolution adopted that authorizes Denen to enter into a contract with Best Equipment for the purchase of a street sweeper.

As for new legislation, an ordinance was heard that, if passed, would alter pay-grades and bring current positions up-to-date in relation to a previously passed ordinance (number 18-2014).

Three resolutions were heard and placed on first reading. Those resolutions, if passed, would approve labor agreement contracts with the Fraternal Order of Police, Ohio Labor Council, Inc.

One contract is for sergeants, one is for patrol officers, and the third is for a dispatcher secretary.

Denen explained, “the administration is very happy that we arrived at agreement with all three unions in a relatively timely manner and would like to compliment the union with their cooperation with that effort.”

It was recommended, according to Denen, to hold a special meeting to get the three contracts approved sooner rather than waiting on the next council meeting.

