Next step taken for new Lakewood Hills water system

A water supply revolving loan account will soon be applied for, accepted, and entered into by the county for the construction of the new Lakewood Hills area water system.

The resolution that would allow this application to the loan account was passed at a recent Fayette County Commissioners’ meeting.

As previously reported, the county has been working on improvements to the Lakewood Hills area water system by creating a new public water system that would provide water to the businesses and residences along State Route 22 to Staunton Jasper Road, then down Staunton Jasper Road to the homes in the Lakewood Hills area.

This new system, once created, will be owned and operated by the county, according to officials.

As Fayette County Engineer Steve Luebbe explained in a prior article, Lakewood Hills is an unincorporated subdivision of about 65 homes located just off US Route 22, about three miles west of the corporation line of Washington Court House. There are an additional 15 homes in the area that are not part of the development.

Along US 22, there are an additional 15 homes, a low income apartment complex and several small businesses.

Essentially, the new system would purchase bulk water from the city and distribute that water to those who connect to the new system.

The project was started due to failing wells in the area and residents made a request for assistance with the water supply.

Several steps have been taken in preparation of creating the water system, including checking the land, figuring out the most viable options, etc.

Moving forward with taking out a loan was being held off until enough people signed up for the water system so that their payments together would be able to make loan payments.

More information will be shared on this new water system as it progresses.

In other news from the commissioners’ office, a proposal from Marquee Construction was accepted for the cleaning, prepping, patching and repairing of drywall, removal of wallpaper and application of one coat of paint (including 37 steel door frames) at the Fayette County Extension office and meeting room, located at 1415 U.S. Rt. 22 S.W. in Washington C.H. The estimated cost of the labor and materials is $29,960.

A Memorandum of Understanding between the Fayette County Department of Job and Family Services and Thrive Behavioral Health Center was approved to provide an Ohio START Family Peer Mentor. The mentor will serve families referred by PCSA due to maltreatment with substance abuse being the primary risk factor. Effective term of the MOU is from April 4 through June 30. The maximum cost under the contract is $30,000 and will be funded by the Ohio Start grant.

A purchase will be made of a John Deere tractor from Ag-Pro for use at the County farm. The total cost of the tractor is $42,303.58 and comes with a two-year warranty.

Per the recommendation of Steve Luebbe, Fayette County Engineer, a 1986 Field Gymmy has been designated as surplus inventory as it has been taken out of service and is no longer used.

Information in this article was provided by the Fayette County Commissioners' Office. The Fayette County Commissioners' Office is located at 133 S. Main St., suite 401 in Washington Court House, and their office hours are Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. They can be reached at 740-335-0720.

