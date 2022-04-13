Winners named in ‘Plant Native’ billboard contest

Washington Middle School students recently participated in a billboard contest for the Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District.

This year’s theme was “Plant Native Trees and Flowers.”

The winners were: first place Cheyenne Ross, seventh grader; second place Alex Skaggs, eighth grader; and third place Cambry Brown, sixth grader.

Students learned about the importance of planting native plants to help insects have a host plant to lay their eggs. Many insects will only lay their eggs on certain native plants.

The best known example is the Monarch Butterfly. They only lay their eggs on milkweed. Caterpillars are also important in the food chain for birds. Chickadee feed their young 5,000 caterpillars per clutch.

Check out the National Wildlife Federation Plant Finder for more information on native plants. To find native plants to purchase, visit the Ohionativeplantmonth.org site.

The artwork is on display on the digital billboard near the fairgrounds on State Route 22.

From left to right are: Brigitte Hisey, the natural resource specialist at Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, first place billboard contest winner Cheyenne Ross, second place winner Alex Skaggs, third place winner Cambry Brown, and teacher, Mrs. Rose. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_PXL_20220413_130325133.jpg From left to right are: Brigitte Hisey, the natural resource specialist at Fayette Soil & Water Conservation District, first place billboard contest winner Cheyenne Ross, second place winner Alex Skaggs, third place winner Cambry Brown, and teacher, Mrs. Rose. Courtesy photo