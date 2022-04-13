Police Arrests/Citations

According to reports, the following individuals have been arrested or cited by the Washington C.H. Police Department. They are presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law.

April 12

Lacey R. Waybright, 27, at large, obstructing official business (second-degree misdemeanor), bench warrant – failure to comply (two counts).

Bertha L. Rankin, 44, Peebles, bench warrant – failure to comply.

Chad C. Jarrell, 47, New Holland, violation of protection order (fifth-degree felony).

David E. Bain, 53, 2825 US 22 SW, theft (two counts), criminal trespass.

April 11

Dustin J. Wilson, 28, Bloomingburg, failure to control.

Abagail B. Matthews, 21, 1809 Columbus Ave. Room 231, theft (first-degree misdemeanor).