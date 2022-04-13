Police Incidents

According to reports, the Washington C.H. Police Department responded to the following calls:

April 12

Obstructing Official Business: At 3:12 p.m., officers responded to North Main Street in reference to a suspicious female in a vehicle. Upon arrival, the female gave false information about her identification. Lacey Waybright, at large, had two active warrants for her arrest and was also charged with obstructing official business.

Protection Order Violation: At 10:14 p.m., Chad Jarrell, at large, was arrested after violating a condition of an active protection order.

April 11

Endangering Children: At 9:30 a.m., officers responded to Independence Court at the request of Children’s Services due to deplorable conditions of an apartment where children reside. No one was located inside the apartment at the time and a warrant was clerked for the offender.