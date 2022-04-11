Good turnout for museum opening

The Fayette County Museum has now been open for two weekends with a great turnout for tours, according to Fayette County Historical Society Board member Beth McCane.

“We had over 30 visitors tour on Saturday (April 2) alone,” explained McCane via email.

Members of the historical society, as well as volunteers, give tours to those who stop at the museum Saturdays and Sundays between 1 and 4 p.m. The tour season will last through the end of September. There is no cost for the tour although donations are appreciated.

An alternative time for a tour can be scheduled by request. To schedule a tour or if interested in volunteering to give tours of the museum, call 740-335-2953 and leave a voicemail or message the historical society on its Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Fayettecountymuseum/.

The Fayette County Museum, also known as the Morris Sharp House, was originally constructed in 1875, according to www.fayette-co-oh.com/history/museum.

When the museum was closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, updates were made to the structure. The museum is located at 517 Columbus Ave. in Washington Court House.

Morris Sharp, for whom the house is named, was born Aug. 30, 1838, and died Feb. 11, 1905. He moved to Washington Court House in 1873 with his wife, Madeline (Baker) Sharp, who was from Jamestown.

As previously reported and according to Bob Russell, treasurer of the Fayette County Historical Society (FCHS), the FCHS has various items on display this year that have not been displayed before.

Some of the items Russell mentioned as a personal interest were: 1932 child’s tricycle, a harvest/field cradle and a drum. Stop by the museum to learn more about these historical items and numerous others.

Fayette County Historical Society Board member Don Moore also gave tours opening weekend. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Image-1-.jpeg Fayette County Historical Society Board member Don Moore also gave tours opening weekend. Courtesy photos Robert Russell was one of the Fayette County Historical Society members who gave tours both weekends of the season so far. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Image.jpeg Robert Russell was one of the Fayette County Historical Society members who gave tours both weekends of the season so far. Courtesy photos