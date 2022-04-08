Posted on by

WMS celebrates March ‘Students of the Month’

,

Submitted article

Washington Middle School recently honored its March Students of the Month by hosting Pizza with the Principals.

Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a “Student of the Month” banner. Students were chosen for being “Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.”

Students honored were:

Haley Nickell, Julianna Torres-Gonzalez, Kate Bailey, Noah Haithcock, Mika Bailey, Mateo Leiva, Zeb Shumaker, Katie Yoakum and Marquis Jenkins-Bartholomew.

WMS appreciates Donatos for their continued support of students and their achievement.

Submitted article