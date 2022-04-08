WMS celebrates March ‘Students of the Month’

Washington Middle School recently honored its March Students of the Month by hosting Pizza with the Principals.

Students were treated to Donatos pizza and a “Student of the Month” banner. Students were chosen for being “Responsible, Respectful, Safe, and Willing.”

Students honored were:

Haley Nickell, Julianna Torres-Gonzalez, Kate Bailey, Noah Haithcock, Mika Bailey, Mateo Leiva, Zeb Shumaker, Katie Yoakum and Marquis Jenkins-Bartholomew.

WMS appreciates Donatos for their continued support of students and their achievement.

