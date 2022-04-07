WHS presents ‘Anastasia’ this weekend

The Blue Lions are returning to the stage as Washington High School presents “ANASTASIA,” the new Broadway musical, this weekend.

Inspired by the beloved films, ANASTASIA transports theatergoers from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out to discover the mystery of her past.

Pursued by a ruthless Soviet officer determined to silence her, Anya enlists the aid of a dashing conman and a lovable ex-aristocrat. Together, they embark on an epic adventure to help her find home, love and family.

With its opulent settings, dazzling costumes, and a soaring score including the song favorites from the hit animated film, “Journey to the Past” and “Once Upon a December,” ANASTASIA is the spectacular new musical about discovering who you are and defining who you’re meant to be.

ANASTASIA features a book by celebrated playwright Terrence McNally, a lush new score by Stephen Flaherty (music) and Lynn Ahrens (lyrics) with direction by Tony Award winner Darko Tresnjak.

WHS will perform ANASTASIA at the Historic Washington Auditorium on this Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Friday and Saturday will feature 7 p.m. shows, as well as a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday.

Tickets will be available at the door or at www.whsoh.booktix.com/.

Performances will be held at the Historic Washington Auditorium