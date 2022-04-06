Upthegrove named ‘Rookie of the Year’

Kenny Upthegrove, the Fayette County Family YMCA program director, recently received the Rookie of the Year award from the Ohio Alliance of YMCA’s at the Leadership Conference in Columbus.

The conference included 237 attendees from the 162 communities served in Ohio. Upthegrove has been a valuable member of the team since joining the YMCA as a part-time sports coordinator in August 2020 and becoming full-time in 2021. He has quickly taken on roles in youth sports, aquatics, front desk and child care.

YMCA CEO Doug Saunders said, “We look forward to Kenny serving our community for years to come and continuing to develop into a leader for our YMCA.”

About the Ohio Alliance of YMCA’s: At the YMCA, we’re for healthy living, youth development, and social responsibility. Our mission is to put Christian principles into practice through programs that build healthy spirit, mind, and body for all.

Ohio YMCAs are in 162 diverse communities around the state, and serve 1.5 million Ohioans, both children and adults. The Ohio Alliance of YMCAs advocates on behalf of these Ys.

Fayette County Family YMCA Program Director Kenny Upthegrove was recently honored by the Ohio Alliance of YMCA’s. From left to right are: Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the Mansfield Area YMCA; Andee Wildenthaler, CEO of the Galion Community Center YMCA; Kenny Upthegrove; and Brad Toft, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toledo. https://www.recordherald.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/27/2022/04/web1_Kenny-Rookie.jpg Fayette County Family YMCA Program Director Kenny Upthegrove was recently honored by the Ohio Alliance of YMCA’s. From left to right are: Cristen Gilbert, CEO of the Mansfield Area YMCA; Andee Wildenthaler, CEO of the Galion Community Center YMCA; Kenny Upthegrove; and Brad Toft, CEO of the YMCA of Greater Toledo. Courtesy photo

